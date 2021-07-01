Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stake in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,472 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 23,040 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,394 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSII. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardiovascular Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

In other news, CEO Scott R. Ward bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,710.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.59 per share, with a total value of $51,885.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CSII opened at $42.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.52. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Cardiovascular Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardiovascular Systems Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

