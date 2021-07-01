Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,752 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 77.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,325 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 235.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,925. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WYNN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Argus raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.19.

WYNN stock opened at $122.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.71. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $67.70 and a 12-month high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.29 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 104.19% and a negative return on equity of 327.32%. The business’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.54) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.98 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,066 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

