Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 185,004 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 87.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 185,004 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Grace Capital raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 19th. Societe Generale raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.89.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $31.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.35. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $33.01.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -1.02%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.