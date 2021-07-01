16,734 Shares in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $602,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 267,807.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after buying an additional 808,777 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. 24.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $31.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 54.09 and a beta of 4.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.83. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $57.75.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $9.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.30 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 572.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MARA. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other Marathon Digital news, CFO Simeon Salzman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $800,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,770,357.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Digital Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.