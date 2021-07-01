Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,464 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 117.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CFR shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.43.

Shares of CFR opened at $112.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.48. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.50 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.48.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 29.12%. The firm had revenue of $357.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.21%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

