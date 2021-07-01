Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FAF. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,264,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,368,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,549,000 after acquiring an additional 839,301 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,466,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,709,000 after acquiring an additional 571,575 shares during the period. Finally, Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,616,000. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $62.35 on Thursday. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $44.05 and a 52-week high of $66.92. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.60.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.76%.

FAF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on First American Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. First American Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

