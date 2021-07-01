SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 739.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ONEY opened at $94.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.64. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $55.49 and a 1-year high of $99.50.

