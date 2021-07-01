Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $253.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.03 and a 12-month high of $276.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 14.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Sunday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.94.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

