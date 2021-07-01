Bank of Montreal Can Has $3.33 Million Stock Position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) by 74.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 244,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,454 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 387.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 160,650 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the fourth quarter worth approximately $730,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 741,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 91,915 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IEA. Guggenheim began coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

IEA stock opened at $12.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $319.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.32. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $24.13.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.10). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $276.41 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

