Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Chairman Irwin Gold Sells 9,000 Shares

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $724,050.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Irwin Gold also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

On Tuesday, June 1st, Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $752,400.00.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $81.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.84 and a fifty-two week high of $82.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.85.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.37 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 24.41%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 37.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 45.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,658,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,305,000 after buying an additional 1,144,655 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 7.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 7.5% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 120,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 35.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 82,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 21,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 43.6% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HLI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.