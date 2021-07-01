Bank of Montreal Can Purchases Shares of 364,676 Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 364,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,556,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.26% of Edify Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EAC. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition during the first quarter worth $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition during the first quarter worth $151,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition during the first quarter worth $589,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,348,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAC stock opened at $9.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

