2,580 Shares in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Purchased by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diodes by 9,672.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DIOD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Diodes in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 14,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $1,068,963.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,504 shares in the company, valued at $28,473,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,900 shares of company stock worth $3,141,357. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $79.77 on Thursday. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $91.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Diodes had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Diodes’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

