LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,141 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,141 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 149,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,621,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,665,000 after buying an additional 67,895 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 154,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 43,195 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 212,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial stock opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.01. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $4.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter.

In other news, EVP Rohit Gupta sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $252,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,809.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

