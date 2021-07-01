LS Investment Advisors LLC Invests $203,000 in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 863 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRTS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter worth $20,470,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,141 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $300,532,000 after acquiring an additional 61,750 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter worth $5,723,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 41,238 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 25,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,625 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $24,404,000 after acquiring an additional 14,107 shares during the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

NASDAQ VRTS opened at $277.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $276.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.59. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $300.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 23.31 and a quick ratio of 23.31.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $187.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.41 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 17.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 31.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

In related news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 1,000 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.25, for a total value of $278,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.60.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.