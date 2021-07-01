LS Investment Advisors LLC Invests $215,000 in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in TTEC during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in TTEC during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in TTEC during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TTEC by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

Get TTEC alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTEC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen cut shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. TTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.67.

In other news, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 3,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $355,410.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,735 shares in the company, valued at $2,940,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,948 shares of company stock worth $3,499,429 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $103.09 on Thursday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.79 and a 12-month high of $113.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.40.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $539.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.74 million. TTEC had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTEC Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

Featured Article: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.