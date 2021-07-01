AIB Group (LON:AIBG) Shares Up 3%

AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG) shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 191.70 ($2.50) and last traded at GBX 191.70 ($2.50). 137,058 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 272,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 186.20 ($2.43).

The firm has a market cap of £5.17 billion and a PE ratio of -7.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 215.95.

About AIB Group (LON:AIBG)

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

