Analysts Anticipate Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Analysts expect Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) to post $0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Overstock.com also posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $3.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Overstock.com.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $659.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.35 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OSTK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.43.

In other Overstock.com news, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $32,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,327. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $56,648.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,738 shares of company stock worth $1,263,372 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Overstock.com during the 4th quarter valued at $2,077,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 16,274 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 137,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after purchasing an additional 37,074 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK opened at $92.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.77. Overstock.com has a fifty-two week low of $27.83 and a fifty-two week high of $128.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 4.44.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

