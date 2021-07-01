Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) rose 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.87 and last traded at $1.87. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.62.

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter.

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo engages in the generation of heat and electric power in the Moscow City and Moscow region. It operates in two segments, Electric Energy and Heat Energy. The company owns 15 power plants with an operational capacity of approximately 12,825 megawatts of electricity; and 43, 211 gigacalories/hour of heat capacity.

