SG Blocks Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SGBX)

SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 9,436 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,866% compared to the typical daily volume of 480 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SG Blocks during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in SG Blocks by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SG Blocks during the 1st quarter worth about $363,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in SG Blocks during the 4th quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in SG Blocks during the 1st quarter worth about $778,000. 11.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SGBX opened at $5.50 on Thursday. SG Blocks has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $8.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.91. The stock has a market cap of $48.53 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of -5.39.

SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. SG Blocks had a negative net margin of 33.69% and a negative return on equity of 31.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 million for the quarter.

SG Blocks, Inc engages in the design and fabrication of container-based structures. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction; and purpose-built modules, or prefabricated steel modular units for construction.

