SELLAS Life Sciences Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SLS)

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NYSE:SLS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 4,735 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 400% compared to the average daily volume of 947 call options.

SLS stock opened at $11.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.18. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $19.38.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NYSE:SLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter.

SLS has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group from $8.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Company Profile

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a wilms tumor 1 targeting peptide-based cancer immunotherapeutic agent, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.

