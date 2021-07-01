Daifuku (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Trading 7.2% Higher

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) traded up 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $92.15 and last traded at $92.15. 1,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.95.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.65.

Daifuku Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DAIUF)

Daifuku Co, Ltd. provides consulting, engineering, design, manufacture, installation, and after-sales services for logistics systems and material handling equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers automated warehousing, various storage and transport, and sorting and picking systems to distributors, including e-commerce, retail, wholesale, transportation, and warehousing customers, as well as to food, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals manufactures; and cleanroom transport and storage systems used in manufacturing semiconductors and flat panel displays for smartphones and tablet computers.

