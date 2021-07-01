Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Shares Up 12.2%

Shares of Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) shot up 12.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.50 and last traded at $45.50. 353 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.55.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOSPF. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Neoen in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Neoen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.02.

Neoen SA, an independent renewable energy production company, engages in the design, development, finance, construction project management, and operation of renewable energy power plants. The company operates solar, wind, and energy storage plants. It operates in Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Jamaica, Mexico, the United States, Finland, France, Ireland, Mozambique, Portugal, Zambia, and Australia.

