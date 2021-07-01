Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Director Sells $371,855.00 in Stock

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $371,855.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $52.00 on Thursday. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -472.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.61.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $42.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.56 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 137.9% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

