Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Director Sells $371,855.00 in Stock

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $371,855.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $52.00 on Thursday. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -472.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.61.
Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $42.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.56 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.
Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.