Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $15.68 Million Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 723,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,741 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $15,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,329,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $315,372,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,249,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,017 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,925,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,512,000 after purchasing an additional 75,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,865,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,103,000 after purchasing an additional 95,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

MFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.07.

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $19.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.77.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.2285 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

