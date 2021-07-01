Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 471,463 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 876.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471,463 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.12% of Newell Brands worth $14,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 575,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,225,000 after acquiring an additional 42,008 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 379,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $5,575,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 23.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their price target on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $27.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.78. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

