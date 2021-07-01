Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 157.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 294,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,332 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $13,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in Progyny by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Progyny by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 205,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Progyny by 619.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 33,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Progyny by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 18,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC raised its stake in Progyny by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $59.00 on Thursday. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $66.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.51 and a beta of 1.80.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $122.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,940 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $116,846.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,239,287.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 26,833 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $1,236,464.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 667,079 shares in the company, valued at $30,739,000.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 861,405 shares of company stock valued at $49,491,444. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PGNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Guggenheim lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

