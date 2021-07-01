Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Position in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 88.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,628,541 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor were worth $15,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 880.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MX stock opened at $23.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $26.98.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.53 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 70.89% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

MX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Magnachip Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

