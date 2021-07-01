Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.25% of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Change Path LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $500,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 499.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 21,492 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VSDA opened at $44.14 on Thursday. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 52 week low of $32.59 and a 52 week high of $44.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

