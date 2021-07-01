Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AMERISAFE by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,195,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,539,000 after buying an additional 168,191 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AMERISAFE by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,945,000 after buying an additional 12,497 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in AMERISAFE by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 490,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,445,000 after buying an additional 10,874 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in AMERISAFE by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 454,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,109,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in AMERISAFE by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 378,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,724,000 after buying an additional 47,475 shares during the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 6,729 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $431,934.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,488.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew B. Mccray sold 611 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $39,733.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,174.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,588 shares of company stock worth $873,711 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AMSF opened at $59.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.35. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.90 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.31.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $77.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.79 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 27.29%.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

