Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 958,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,016 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.71% of Colfax worth $41,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,337,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,336,000 after buying an additional 154,193 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 209.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,453,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,481,000 after buying an additional 1,660,866 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at $4,606,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at $2,614,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 16.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,388,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $8,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,816,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 389,677 shares of company stock valued at $17,173,157 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFX opened at $45.81 on Thursday. Colfax Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 111.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $879.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.42 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

