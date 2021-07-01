Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $468,000 Stake in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 230.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 23,936 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIMX. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 33.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,402,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,800,000 after purchasing an additional 605,514 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,255,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,058,000 after purchasing an additional 405,134 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 314.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 446,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 338,882 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $1,126,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HIMX opened at $16.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.90. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $17.88.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

HIMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

