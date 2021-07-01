Northern Trust Corp Increases Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $41,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth $306,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VMI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.33.

Shares of VMI opened at $236.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 1.19. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.10 and a 12-month high of $265.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $774.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.84 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Valmont Industries’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.45%.

In other Valmont Industries news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

