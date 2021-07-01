Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Stake Raised by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETH. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETH opened at $27.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.09. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $32.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $176.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $142,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Corey Whitely sold 15,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $468,883.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,448.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

