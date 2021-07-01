Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nineteen analysts have provided estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46. Take-Two Interactive Software reported earnings per share of $2.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 66%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $6.11. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $9.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Take-Two Interactive Software.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TTWO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.98.

TTWO stock opened at $177.02 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $137.50 and a 52-week high of $214.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.67. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.57.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

