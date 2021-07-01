Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,098,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 89,652 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $49,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Verint Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 113,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Verint Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $45.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -250.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $52.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.22.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.10 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 14.88%. Verint Systems’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 9,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $451,036.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $110,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,522 shares of company stock valued at $9,713,283. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

