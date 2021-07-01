Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 47,479 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 568,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,479 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.72% of Papa John’s International worth $50,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 36.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 197,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,536,000 after purchasing an additional 52,780 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 29.0% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 31.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 16,488 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 450,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PZZA shares. TheStreet upgraded Papa John’s International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Papa John’s International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.25.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $104.44 on Thursday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $110.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.11, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

About Papa John's International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

