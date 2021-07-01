Citigroup Increases BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target to $70.00

BP (NYSE:BP) had its target price increased by Citigroup to $70.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BP. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of BP from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. HSBC lowered shares of BP from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.74 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.35.

Shares of BP stock opened at $26.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. BP has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.59. The firm has a market cap of $89.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.91.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. BP had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $36.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BP will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is -73.37%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in BP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in BP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in BP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in BP by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in BP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

