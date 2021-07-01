Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Extreme Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.20. Extreme Networks posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extreme Networks will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Extreme Networks.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 71.36%. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

EXTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

In other Extreme Networks news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $232,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,167 shares in the company, valued at $857,153.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Shoemaker acquired 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 365,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 239,317 shares of company stock worth $2,707,376 over the last quarter. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,686,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,759,000 after acquiring an additional 74,038 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,733,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,415,000 after purchasing an additional 231,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after purchasing an additional 255,096 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 33.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,522,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,072,000 after purchasing an additional 638,196 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 17.5% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,458,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,508,000 after purchasing an additional 365,902 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXTR stock opened at $11.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Extreme Networks has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.64 and a beta of 2.04.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

