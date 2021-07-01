Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $53.53 Million Stock Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 695,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,027 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $53,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OGS. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 185,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,265,000 after acquiring an additional 74,172 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 178,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,672,000 after acquiring an additional 16,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

OGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.25.

Shares of OGS stock opened at $74.12 on Thursday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.51 and a 1 year high of $82.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.02). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.04%.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

