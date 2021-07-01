Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 36,119 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,420,062 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 36,119 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.45% of Urban Outfitters worth $52,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of URBN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,321,582 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $213,032,000 after acquiring an additional 140,067 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,850,000 after buying an additional 7,552 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,668 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $622,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 235,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,024,000 after buying an additional 28,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $41.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.85. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $927.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.17 million. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.41) EPS. Research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 2,593 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $103,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $2,022,947.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,086,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,180,822.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,046 shares of company stock valued at $4,014,147. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on URBN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.14.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

