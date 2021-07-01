$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) will announce $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.59. Compass Diversified reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.82 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

CODI opened at $25.50 on Monday. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CODI. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

