Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Medpace were worth $52,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Medpace by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,870,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,899,000 after acquiring an additional 78,980 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Medpace by 6.6% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 543,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,099,000 after acquiring an additional 33,488 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,444,000 after acquiring an additional 37,040 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Medpace by 4.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 445,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,082,000 after acquiring an additional 17,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Medpace by 98.7% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 380,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,402,000 after acquiring an additional 188,906 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

In related news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total value of $671,385.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,534,928.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 242,103 shares of company stock worth $44,547,818. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MEDP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

MEDP opened at $176.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.36. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $90.01 and a one year high of $196.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.