Northern Trust Corp Has $42.84 Million Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,074 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.06% of Snowflake worth $42,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,512,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.82.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $241.80 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.77.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.16 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 28,506 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total transaction of $6,631,920.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,090 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.80, for a total transaction of $2,161,602.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,306,098.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 742,340 shares of company stock worth $179,444,352 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

