Reviewing Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) & Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT)

Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Genfit and Exelixis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit 0 1 3 0 2.75 Exelixis 0 2 8 0 2.80

Genfit currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 202.63%. Exelixis has a consensus target price of $31.78, suggesting a potential upside of 74.41%. Given Genfit’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Genfit is more favorable than Exelixis.

Risk & Volatility

Genfit has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exelixis has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Genfit and Exelixis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit N/A N/A N/A Exelixis 6.28% 3.47% 3.05%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Genfit and Exelixis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit $8.86 million 19.63 -$115.63 million ($2.97) -1.28 Exelixis $987.54 million 5.78 $111.78 million $0.35 52.06

Exelixis has higher revenue and earnings than Genfit. Genfit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exelixis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Genfit shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.3% of Exelixis shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Exelixis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Exelixis beats Genfit on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Genfit Company Profile

Genfit S.A., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company's products include Elafibranor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis. The company has a licensing agreement with Labcorp for the commercialization of NASHnext, a blood-based molecular diagnostic test. Genfit S.A. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Loos, France.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc., an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, RET, and VEGF receptors. The company also offers COTELLIC, an inhibitor of MEK as a combination regimen to treat advanced melanoma; and MINNEBRO, an oral non-steroidal selective blocker of the mineralocorticoid receptor for the treatment of hypertension in Japan. In addition, Exelixis, Inc. is developing XL092, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that targets VEGF receptors, MET, AXL, MER, and other kinases implicated in growth and spread of cancer. Exelixis, Inc. has research collaborations and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; Redwood Bioscience, Inc.; R.P. Scherer Technologies, LLC; Catalent Pharma Solutions, Inc.; NBE Therapeutics AG; Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited; Iconic Therapeutics, Inc.; Invenra, Inc.; StemSynergy Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

