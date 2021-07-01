Northern Trust Corp Sells 157,807 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 935,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 157,807 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.35% of Avista worth $44,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Avista by 447.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Avista by 41.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Avista in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Avista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kristianne Blake sold 9,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $441,341.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $427,886.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R John Taylor sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,375 shares of company stock valued at $919,357 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of AVA stock opened at $42.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Avista Co. has a 12-month low of $32.26 and a 12-month high of $49.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.61.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. Avista had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $399.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 88.95%.

Avista Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

