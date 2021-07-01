American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 578,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.57% of American States Water worth $43,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in American States Water by 264.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in American States Water by 33.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American States Water by 716.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in American States Water by 758.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American States Water from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

American States Water stock opened at $79.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 0.03. American States Water has a 52 week low of $69.25 and a 52 week high of $83.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $117.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 18.46%. American States Water’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.51%.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

