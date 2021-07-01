JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Holdings in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,031,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 172,482 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in eGain were worth $9,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of eGain in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in eGain by 63.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in eGain by 516.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in eGain in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in eGain in the first quarter valued at about $162,000. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on EGAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

In other news, CFO Eric Smit sold 3,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $103,020. Corporate insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN opened at $11.48 on Thursday. eGain Co. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.36.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. eGain had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $19.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eGain Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

