Short Interest in Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) Grows By 375.0%

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 375.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

NYSE:MSC opened at $11.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.82. Studio City International has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of -0.95.

Get Studio City International alerts:

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $28.56 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Studio City International stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,934 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in Studio City International were worth $6,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Studio City International

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a Batman flying theater ride; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 25,000 square meters of complementary retail space.

See Also: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.