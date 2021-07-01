Short Interest in Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) Grows By 375.0%

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 375.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
NYSE:MSC opened at $11.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.82. Studio City International has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of -0.95.
Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $28.56 million for the quarter.
About Studio City International
Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a Batman flying theater ride; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 25,000 square meters of complementary retail space.
