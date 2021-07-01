Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Short Interest Update

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 396.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of CYRBY stock opened at $4.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 5.58. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.189 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 4.07%.

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e ParticipaÃ§Ãµes develops, constructs, sells, and services residential and commercial properties in Brazil. The company also engages in the leasing, management, and construction of properties; and the provision of consultancy services related to real estate. It offers properties under the Cyrela, Living, Vivaz, and Cyrela Urbanismo brand names.

