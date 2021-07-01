Christine Flores Sells 13,082 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) General Counsel Christine Flores sold 13,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $1,013,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Christine Flores also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Christine Flores sold 13,082 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.91, for a total value of $1,006,136.62.

On Monday, June 21st, Christine Flores sold 32,169 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,278,530.27.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Christine Flores sold 14,713 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $913,824.43.

On Friday, May 21st, Christine Flores sold 19,227 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total value of $1,177,461.48.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $78.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.65. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.46 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,315.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.45.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 137.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 21,323 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 4,185.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 35,746 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 27.5% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

